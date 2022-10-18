R. Kelly associate seeks legal fees after acquittal

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s former business manager asked a federal judge to award him $850,000 in attorneys fees after a jury acquitted him during the same trial in Chicago at which the R&B singer was convicted of child pornography charges. Derrel McDavid’s attorney wrote that deserves to recoup the legal fees after enduring a “frivolous, vexatious and bad faith prosecution over which he prevailed.” Attorney Beau Brindley filed the 18-page request with U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber late Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A federal jury last month convicted Kelly of producing child pornography and enticing minor girls for sex. Jurors found Kelly and McDavid not guilty of conspiring to rig a 2008 trial in which Kelly was acquitted on state charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.