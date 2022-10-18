Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape sentence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for his conviction for raping aspiring models he met online. The 27-year-old actor was sentenced Monday in Superior Court in Los Angeles following his April conviction on charges that he raped four women and three teenage girls in assaults as far back as 2016. The charges included statutory rape and rape by intoxication. Prosecutors say Walker met aspiring models online and lured them into meeting him by making false promises of professional opportunities. Walker played a gang member in the 2018 remake of the movie “Superfly” and also appeared in the 2017 film “Kings.”

