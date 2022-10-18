Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week’s television ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC had an attractive Sunday night football matchup between NFC East contenders Dallas and Philadelphia this week, and were rewarded in the television ratings. The Nielsen company estimated nearly 20.8 million people saw the Eagles keep their status as the NFL’s only undefeated team after six games. The game reached five million more viewers than the “Monday Night Football” contest between Las Vegas and Kansas City. The top non-football program was CBS’ newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” but its producers can tip their cap to the NFL, as well. The show came directly after an attractive NFL game. CBS’ “FBI” was the most popular scripted show.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.