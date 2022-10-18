Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A union chief is calling for the death penalty for a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer, and the top prosecutor in Las Vegas says a decision will be made in the coming weeks. Tyson Hampton stood silently in court Tuesday as a judge set another court date for Nov. 1 on charges including murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai. Hampton’s court-appointed attorneys declined after the hearing to comment. Hampton is 24. He’s accused of firing a high-powered handgun police called an “AK-47 pistol,” killing Thai and wounding Hampton’s mother-in-law last week following a street side domestic violence call several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

