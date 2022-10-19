3 Venezuelan migrants killed in Mexico highway accident

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three Venezuelan migrants are dead and five other migrants have been injured in a van accident in southern Mexico. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute reported that two migrants were killed in Wednesday’s crash without giving their nationalities. But prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas later said three died, all Venezuelans. The immigrants were killed when the van they were riding in crashed near the border with Guatemala. Venezuelan migrants continue to try to cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border despite rule changes announced last week stating that Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border will be expelled.

