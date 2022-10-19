Bulgaria’s fragmented parliament fails to elect new speaker

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s fragmented parliament has failed to elect a new speaker following the country’s fourth election in less than two years. Lawmakers convened on Wednesday with the election of a new speaker as the only item on their agenda. However, neither of the two candidates put forth by the largest political groupings mustered enough support during four rounds of voting. Bulgarian media say it was the first time lawmakers didn’t elect a speaker during a new parliament’s first sitting. The development may herald a continuation of the political gridlock that has gripped the country.

