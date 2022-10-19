Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people in the U.S. register to vote, they confirm under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens, and several states check this against federal and state databases for verification purposes. Studies refute claims that noncitizens are voting illegally in high numbers. However, federal law doesn’t stop states or municipalities from granting noncitizens the right to vote in local races — and a handful have, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

