Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the building. Court records show that a federal judge also sentenced Christian Secor to three years of supervised release after his prison term. Secor was a follower of “America First” movement leader Nicholas Fuentes. A prosecutor says Fuentes is known for making racist statements, celebrating fascism and promoting white supremacy. Secor entered the Capitol while carrying a blue flag with the white letters “AF.”

