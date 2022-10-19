In a #MeToo moment, Hollywood figures face season of trials

NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement is having another moment in the spotlight, with a slate of high-profile sexual assault trials playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast. Five years after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered a wave of sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood and beyond, he and actor Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” fame are fighting criminal rape charges at trials down the hall from each other in Los Angeles. In New York, civil trials in sexual assault lawsuits against two Oscar winners — actor Kevin Spacey and screenwriter-director Paul Haggis — are underway in adjacent courthouses. All of the men deny the allegations.

