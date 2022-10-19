Jewish settlers pepper spray Israeli soldiers in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Jewish settlers stormed through a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on troops trying to disperse the settlers. The settler rampage late Wednesday comes days after a similar incident in the same area and as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are surging over Israeli raids in the West Bank and an uptick in shooting attacks by Palestinians in the area. Critics accuse Israel of turning a blind eye to settler violence against Palestinians and treating them with impunity, while being heavy-handed with Palestinian assailants or protesters.

