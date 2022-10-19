Nevada county defends vote hand-count after ACLU lawsuit

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county has filed a response to a lawsuit brought on by the ACLU’s Nevada Chapter asking the court to bar the county’s controversial ballot hand-counting process. The planned hand-count will take place alongside machine tabulators. The plan, which has the full support of the county commission, was put in place in response to unfounded concerns about Dominion voting machines. The ACLU alleged the method would release early voting information and violate state statute, among other allegations. Nye County officials said this argument rests on “speculation and a distorted view” of their process.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.