Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A legal battle over an endangered toad and a geothermal power plant in Nevada has many similarities to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark case on the Endangered Species Act nearly a half-century ago. The 1978 case pitted a Tennessee dam against the snail darter. The court ruled the dam couldn’t open because it could lead to the extinction of the tiny minnow. It said it didn’t matter that the $100 million project was nearly complete. An appeals court has refused to block the geothermal project where the Nevada developer already has spent $68 million. But the case continues in federal court and appears likely to eventually return to the 9th Circuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.