‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what’s now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur. The legislation was signed into law during a ceremony Wednesday at Boston’s Museum of Science by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign initiated early last year by state Rep. Jack Lewis, beating out another dinosaur that was also discovered in the state. Podokesaurus holyokensis was discovered in western Massachusetts in 1910 by Mount Holyoke College professor Mignon Talbot, the first woman to find, name and describe a dinosaur.

