US clears Novavax COVID booster dose

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax. That company began offering its two-dose primary vaccinations in the U.S. over the summer. The FDA said the new booster option is for adults who can’t get one of the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons — or who otherwise wouldn’t seek a COVID-19 booster shot at all. It’s to be used only as a first booster, not for people who’ve already had one or more booster doses already.

