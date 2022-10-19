Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her. The woman said Wednesday she had gone in and out of consciousness all night after sipping part of a fruity vodka drink Masterson had given her. She wept and had to briefly leave the witness stand when she testified that Masterson choked her at one point, and said she felt like she was going to die. Masterson, a former star of the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

