Argentina: President takes on ‘Big Brother’ contestant
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández of Argentina is objecting to allegations by a contestant in the local version of the reality show “Big Brother” that linked the head of state with corruption. The contestant did not provide evidence to support the allegations. The president’s lawyer threatened legal action unless the allegations are retracted. The wildly popular reality show suddenly took a political turn days after its premiere Monday in the Telefe network, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, after Walter Santiago, nicknamed “Alfa,” said he had repeatedly bribed the president. Santiago, a car salesman, never specifies what the bribes were for or how much money was involved.