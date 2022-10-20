At least 30 killed amid demonstrations in Chad’s capital

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Authorities in the central African nation of Chad say at least 30 people have died following protests in the capital. The demonstrators took to the streets Thursday to protest interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s two-year extension of power. Organizers of the march said the death toll was higher, at 40, with many wounded by bullets as well. Thursday’s march marks the deadliest anti-government protest since Deby took over last year in the wake of his father’s assassination. Officials said the late president, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed by rebels while visiting Chadian troops on the battlefield in the country’s north.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.