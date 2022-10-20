Candidate hopes to break GOP’s California losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have their sights and money set on controller candidate Lanhee Chen in their quest to recapture statewide office. Chen is a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign and says he’s an independent manager who can bring order to the state’s finances. He faces Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on a state tax board and previously led the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ budget and finance committee. Chen has raised more money and won the June primary. But he was running against four Democrats who split their party’s vote. He faces strong political headwinds in the state, which hasn’t elected a Republican statewide since 2006.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.