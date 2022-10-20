EXPLAINER: How ranked choice voting works in Alaska

Most Americans are used to casting their ballot for a single person for each office. But Alaska’s races will unfold in the overhauled ranked choice system. Instead of picking a single candidate for office, voters have the option to rank who they want to fill a particular seat. The first ranked choice contest under the system was an August special election won by Democrat Mary Peltola. She’s the first Alaska Native to serve in the Congress and first woman to hold Alaska’s House seat. Races for U.S. House, Senate and governor and Legislature are on the Nov. 8 ballot.

