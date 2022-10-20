German court: Driving SUV alone doesn’t justify higher fine

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has ruled that driving an SUV isn’t itself a reason for imposing higher fines for traffic infractions. The Frankfurt regional court’s decision Thursday overturns a lower court’s ruling against a driver who ran a red light, which could have set a precedent for similar cases. The lower court verdict in June argued that the shape of the SUV, with its high, box-like hood, meant the infraction posed a greater risk to pedestrians than if the defendant had driven a smaller car. The driver’s appeal didn’t change the sentence though. The higher court ruled that the defendant’s previous driving convictions justified ordering him to pay about $343, almost twice the regular fine, and a one-month ban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.