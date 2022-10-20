Gordy, Robinson named MusiCares’ 2023 Person of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored as next year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, celebrating the legacy of Motown a few days before the Grammy Awards. MusiCares announced Thursday that Gordy and Robinson will receive the prestigious honor in Los Angeles on Feb. 3, 2023. Performers set to pay tribute to both will be announced at a later date. It’s the first time the tribute ceremony will honor two greats.. Robinson is a Grammy winner who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Gordy, a music mogul who founded the Motown record label, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.