Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders aim somehow to govern

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has begun formal consultations with the aim of quickly giving the country a new government. The uphill task of trying to form a governing coalition is expected to go to far-right leader Giorgia Meloni. Her Brothers of Italy party triumphed in the country’s general election last month. But relations with a key coalition partner recently soured over former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s sympathies with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s meetings with political leaders on Thursday started with the new leader of the Italian Senate. If Meloni succeeds in creating a viable coalition, Italy would have its first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. .

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.