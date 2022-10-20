LA councilman’s future uncertain amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The troubled Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened when one of the councilmen, Kevin de León, said he would not step down but wanted to be excused from attending council meetings to attempt to restore his reputation. A sign of more trouble came from Black developers working on a downtown project who said in a letter to the council that they could no longer work with de León. De León’s prospects for holding his job remain unclear and he again was out of sight Thursday.

