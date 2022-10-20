Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain’s economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind. Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, and her party revolted. In the end, she was forced to resign, pushed out after an ill-conceived economic stimulus plan she drew up that caused economic and political chaos. Truss is a libertarian who fervently believes in small government and free-market economics. She came to office on Sept. 6 after Conservative Party members voted in an internal leadership contest to pick a successor for the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson.

By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

