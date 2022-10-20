Pacific Rim finance leaders mull ways to curb inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — Finance ministers of major Pacific Rim economies have pledged to combat inflation and seek sustainable growth at a meeting in Bangkok ahead of a summit next month. Thailand’s finance minister, the host of the meeting, acknowledged “conflicting views” among the senior officials of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, alluding to APEC member Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He gave no details. But an APEC statement said the group was committed to alleviating the impact of rising prices and to finding ways to craft policies to drive long-term, sustainable growth.

