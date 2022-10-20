Sudan officials: Tribal clashes kill 170 in country’s south

CAIRO (AP) — Two Sudanese officials say tribal clashes in the country’s southern Blue Nile province killed 170 people over the past two days. The officials say the fighting erupted on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. The clashes are the latest in inter-communal violence across Sudan’s neglected south. Fighting in Blue Nile that erupted in July had killed 149 people by early October and last week, renewed clashes there killed another 13. That’s according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA. The agency had no confirmation of the latest casualties but said the violence has displaced at least 1,200 people.

By JACK JEFFERY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

