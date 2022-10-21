Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country’s next prime minister. The Conservative Party is choosing a replacement for Liz Truss, who quit Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term. The speeded-up race will see a new leader chosen within a week. Favorites include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. The wild card is Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago amid ethics scandals. He has not announced whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support.

