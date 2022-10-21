Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann alleges in a federal lawsuit that chess world champion Magnus Carlsen and others destroyed his career by accusing him of cheating. Niemann filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court in St. Louis seeking $100 million against the defendants in a controversy that has roiled the chess world since September. He alleges Carlsen and online chess platform Chess.com, along with others, spread false allegations that Niemann cheated when he defeated Carlsen at the prestigious Sinquefield Cup chess tournament in St. Louis in September. Niemann says Carlsen and others continued to suggest he had cheated more in past tournaments. Carlsen has not responded to the lawsuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.