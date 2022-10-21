Court: Louisiana unanimous jury requirement not retroactive

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s highest court says a prohibition on nonunanimous jury verdicts in the state does not have to be applied retroactively to past convictions. Friday’s ruling came in the case of Reginald Reddick, who was convicted of murder by a 10-2 jury vote in 1997. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment prohibiting nonunanimous verdicts in trials for crimes committed after Jan. 1, 2019. In later rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts but did not make the ruling retroactive. Friday’s ruling was criticized by an organization that had pursued a new trial for Reddick.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.