EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti. He’s accused of threatening the country’s peace, security and stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier, a former police officer. He and the gang have blocked the entrance of a main fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month as fuel, water and other basic supplies grow scarce. That has prompted the prime minister to request foreign troops, which the U.N. is still mulling.

