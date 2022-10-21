Failing nursing homes to face tougher penalties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will now face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities. New guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. They will now lose federal funding if they receive more than one dangerous violation — rule-breaking that puts residents at risk for harm. The administration also announced $80 million worth of grants that will be given to health care organizations, trade groups or labor unions to train and hire nursing staff.

