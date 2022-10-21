Husband of ex-Japanese princess passes New York bar exam

TOKYO (AP) — The man who married a former Japanese princess has passed the New York bar exam, defying detractors back home who had criticized their romance. Kei Komuro’s name is on the list of those who passed the July New York state bar exam. Komuro’s engagement with former Princess Mako, announced in 2017, prompted a widespread public outcry. She gave up her royal status last year when she married Komuro. All Japanese princesses relinquish their royal status upon marriage, as there is only male succession in the Japanese imperial family. Japan appears modern on the surface, but values about family and women are rooted in feudal practices. Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University, has a job at a New York law firm.

