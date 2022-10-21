GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
By KEVIN FREKING and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress finally paid off this summer. That’s when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. But, as GOP candidates across the country are making clear, the battle over IRS funding has only just begun. They are making attacks on a larger IRS a central part of their midterm election pitch to voters, warning in often misleading ads that the Democratic legislation will bankroll an army of auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. If Republicans take the House majority, passing a bill to repeal the new IRS funding will be their first legislative act.