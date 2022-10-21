Jailed ex-politician indicted in killing of Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area politician has been indicted on a murder charge carrying the possibility of the death penalty in the killing of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Telles is now scheduled for arraignment next Wednesday in Clark County District Court. He won’t face a preliminary hearing of evidence that had been scheduled next week. Telles’ lawyers declined to comment about the indictment. Telles, a Democrat, was arrested Sept. 7 in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, and remains jailed without bail. District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he’ll make a decision in coming weeks whether to seek the death penalty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.