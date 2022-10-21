Skip to Content
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

By The Associated Press

Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration in Kherson, one of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia last month, said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike on a crossing over the Dnieper River in Kherson late Thursday. Vadim Ilmiyev, the top health official in Kherson, said 13 others were wounded in the attack.

Associated Press

