Maine housing officials say House candidate’s story is false

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Public housing directors in Maine say a Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive race is spreading misinformation about the state’s housing policies. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a story during his campaign about a woman living in her car who told him she was taken off a housing list because of immigrants who are living in the country illegally. The Maine Association of Public Housing Authority Directors rebuked the story on Thursday with a statement to the Bangor Daily News. Eligibility for federal housing assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and noncitizens who have eligible immigration status

