Memorial will honor Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the creation of a commission on Friday, tasked with planning and overseeing construction of the monument in East Buffalo. Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue will lead the commission. The governor is from the area. She said the shooting is “part of the Buffalo story forever going forward.” Nineteen-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed 10 Black people and wounded three victims at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

