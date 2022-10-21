Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. Friday’s ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for Gurpreet Singh. They cited potential misconduct by two jurors who were reportedly arguing loudly with each other during deliberations and calling each other names. Singh was facing four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester in April 2019. If convicted, he could have faced the death penalty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.