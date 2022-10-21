Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters
By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of California Friday evening, accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders, impacting both fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. The group alleges more than 41.5 million of its emails have ended up in spam folders. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.