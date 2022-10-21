Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
Authorities say a fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served has been charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. The Vermont State Police say that 49-year-old John Grismore was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. Grismore was fired from his job as a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department captain after authorities say he kicked the prisoner on Aug. 7. Grismore won both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff. Now two write-in candidates are seeking the job. On Friday said he had nothing to add, saying “the story is still the same.” He has previously denied he did anything wrong.