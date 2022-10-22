ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — ESPN and Formula One have reached a new broadcast deal through 2025. ESPN has held F1 broadcast rights in the U.S. since 2018 as the global series has experienced a boom in popularity. The new deal keeps all races live in their current, commercial-free format. At least 16 of next season’s 24 races will be on either ABC or ESPN; both networks are owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN said average viewership has rising from nearly 950,000 per race in 2021 to 1.2 million this season. Terms were not disclosed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.