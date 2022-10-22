Man fatally shot after California high school football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a California shooting after a Sacramento high school football game. Investigators believe the shooting broke out Friday night after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in the parking lot. Police said shooting victim was in his mid-20s and was able to get to a hospital before he died. Police provided no information on a suspect or motive but did say that it appears those involved in the disturbance were not students.

