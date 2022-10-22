Marseille fan faces attempted murder charge for crowd unrest

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A supporter of French club Marseille has been handed preliminary charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a flare that seriously injured a visiting German fan during crowd violence at Stade Velodrome last month. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office indicted the 26-year-old Marseille supporter, who allegedly launched the flare in the parking lot when Eintracht Frankfurt visited for a Champions League match on Sept. 13. The supporter was not publicly identified. The German fan sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by the flare and is still receiving medical care.

