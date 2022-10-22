North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of the country’s richest archeological sites. Authorities said Saturday that the Ukrainians were arrested Friday at the protected Isar site, close to North Macedonia’s southern border with Greece. Police say they also found two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated artifacts. Isar contains at least 200 graves and findings date from the Bronze Age to late antiquity. If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail.

