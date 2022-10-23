Skip to Content
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — Police are still searching for a motive behind a Saturday night shooting at a Georgia restaurant that injured four people. Cordele police say 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m. Four victims were taken to the hospital and one person has been released. Police say the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints. Cordele police called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

