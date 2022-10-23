Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are voting to elect a new president, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday’s vote is still seen as a test for its liberal government amid a soaring crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine. A populist opposition politician has been ahead of other candidates in the pre-election polls but he is not projected to win enough votes for an immediate triumph. Some 1.7 million voters pick a successor to incumbent Borut Pahor, who has served two five-year terms and was banned from running for a third.

