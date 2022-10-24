Macron’s centrist French govt survives no-confidence votes

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government has survived two no-confidence votes prompted by opposition lawmakers to protest the use of a special constitutional power to force the budget bill through the National Assembly without a vote. The members of the leftist Nupes coalition and the far-right National Rally party had filed two separate no-confidence motions. Only a minority of legislators approved both motions, far short of the 289 votes needed. The right-wing opposition party, The Republicans, did not support the move. Next year’s budget is therefore adopted without a vote and will now be debated at the Senate. Far-right lawmakers denounced the French government’s unwillingness to debate, while left-wing lawmakers wanted faster action against climate change.

