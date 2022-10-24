Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the November midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A ruling Friday from the Nevada Supreme Court allowed the hand count to move forward but with several provisions, one of which was to ensure that the vote counting was not broadcast and to figure out a way to ensure that election workers could keep the tallies secret. Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots is set to start Wednesday morning, just under two weeks before Election Day.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

