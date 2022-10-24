Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count

PHOENIX (AP) — Elected officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are debating a hand count of ballots in the midterm election alongside the machine count. But the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities says the Board of Supervisors doesn’t have the legal authority. The two Republicans on the three-member board have been pressured to push a hand-count by voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. There has been a similar push in Nevada’s Nye County. The Cochise board is expected to vote after a hours long public meeting .

