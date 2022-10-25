At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A wealthy financier is facing questions at a federal trial about his friendship with Donald Trump. Tom Barrack is charged with secretly working for a foreign agent who was under orders by the United Arab Emirates to manipulate U.S. foreign policy. Barrack testified Tuesday that he tried to get Trump to tone down his “outrageous” anti-Muslim rhetoric during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He told jurors that his only goal to promote “understanding and tolerance” in the Middle East. And he denied doing anything underhanded on behalf of the UAE.

